Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million.

NFBK stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.59. 38,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $500.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

