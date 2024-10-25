Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $103.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,197. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

