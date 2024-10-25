Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Director Sameh Fahmy Acquires 1,000 Shares

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) Director Sameh Fahmy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $255.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sameh Fahmy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.49. The stock had a trading volume of 172,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,352. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

