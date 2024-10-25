Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 2,908 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $300,163.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,824.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Bruce Atwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $252,525.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 1.0 %

NIC opened at $102.83 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIC. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

