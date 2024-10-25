Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,448 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,694,000 after buying an additional 105,475 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,878,000 after acquiring an additional 43,535 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9 %
PH stock opened at $624.14 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $646.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.57.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
