NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $22.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

NEP opened at $21.01 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

