NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Announces Dividend of $0.92

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.9175 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 155.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 232.1%.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.98. 5,995,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,118. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

