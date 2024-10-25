NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

