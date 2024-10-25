National Bank Financial Estimates K92 Mining Q3 Earnings

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.48 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.24%.

K92 Mining Company Profile

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.07. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$9.91.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

