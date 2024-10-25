National Bank Financial Comments on Enbridge Q3 Earnings

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.67.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$57.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.40. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$43.46 and a 1 year high of C$58.28.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of C$11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. In related news, Director Steven Walter Williams bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.74 per share, with a total value of C$999,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

