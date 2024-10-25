Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading 6.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.65. 1,508,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,840,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.76.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.30% of Nano Nuclear Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

