MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MSA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.00. The company had a trading volume of 264,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $153.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.09.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,117. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

