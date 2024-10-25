Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $286,948.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Assured Guaranty from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

