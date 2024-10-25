Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.82. 57,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $97.35.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

