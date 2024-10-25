Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,928 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 100.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -983.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -3,266.67%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.