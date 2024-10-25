Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.500- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 17.5 %

NYSE MOH traded up $48.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.25. 2,769,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,628. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $272.69 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.46.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.83.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

