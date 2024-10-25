Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $196.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $151.87 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,031.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,692.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

