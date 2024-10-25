Mina (MINA) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Mina has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $647.35 million and $24.31 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,193,730,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,173,460,179 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,193,583,313.8400393 with 1,173,104,705.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55823695 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $24,590,698.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

