Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 476.41%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Merus by 750.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merus by 24.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

