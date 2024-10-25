Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 29,271 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,271 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Fortinet by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Fortinet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.66. 585,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,193. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,790,149. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

