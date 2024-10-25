Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 272 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,523,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Waste Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Waste Management by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,539,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 94,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,013,000 after buying an additional 2,588,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,047,000 after buying an additional 221,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.40. 185,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,992. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.90 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

