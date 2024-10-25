Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 1,067 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $44,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after acquiring an additional 143,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.27.

IQVIA stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.91. The stock had a trading volume of 246,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,891. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

