Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $22.63 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $22,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $9.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.73. 990,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

