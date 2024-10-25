Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 195 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 120,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

