McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

