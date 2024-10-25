Massachusetts Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of GEV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.78 and a 200-day moving average of $187.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $298.81.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

