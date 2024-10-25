Massachusetts Wealth Management Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Massachusetts Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $139.49. 1,344,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.