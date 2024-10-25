Marathon Capitl Upgrades EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) to Strong-Buy

Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVGO. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

EVgo stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. EVgo has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at $171,410.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at $422,377.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in EVgo by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 951,272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter worth about $1,749,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in EVgo by 66.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,475 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EVgo by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

