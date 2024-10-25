Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Trading Up 6.7% – Should You Buy?

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 123,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 143,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$28.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

