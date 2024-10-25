Maker One Day Trading Volume Tops $46.59 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $977.36 million and $46.59 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be bought for $1,126.18 or 0.01660006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00239618 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 898,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,854 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

