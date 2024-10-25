LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. LKQ updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.380-3.520 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.38-3.52 EPS.

LKQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.92. 881,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. LKQ has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.