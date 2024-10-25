Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Announces Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $335.32. The company had a trading volume of 450,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,718. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $341.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.06 and a 200-day moving average of $274.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lithia Motors

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.