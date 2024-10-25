Lisk (LSK) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $131.99 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000794 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,954,586 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.