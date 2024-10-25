LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.40 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

LendingClub Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of LC stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.81. 8,588,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,114. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,373,273 shares in the company, valued at $15,600,381.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 51,703 shares of company stock worth $562,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

