Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $160.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.09.

Lear Trading Down 6.5 %

LEA opened at $98.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06. Lear has a one year low of $97.51 and a one year high of $147.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,929,000 after purchasing an additional 946,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,746 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lear by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,754,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lear by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,726,000 after purchasing an additional 504,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,816,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

