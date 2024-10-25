Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) PT Lowered to $7.00

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of Lavoro stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. Lavoro has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $487.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

