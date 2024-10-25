Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Netflix Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $765.86. The company had a trading volume of 845,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $395.62 and a 1-year high of $773.00. The firm has a market cap of $327.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.75.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.