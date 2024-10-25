Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 458.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,624 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,027. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

