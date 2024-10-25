Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $33.44 million and $1.03 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00032875 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,541,292 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

