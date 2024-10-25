Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $51.94. 3,793,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,448. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 156.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,294,210.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.