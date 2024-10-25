Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and traded as high as $103.12. Kerry Group shares last traded at $101.79, with a volume of 4,520 shares trading hands.
Kerry Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.29.
Kerry Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.
