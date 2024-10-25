Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $2.93. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 9,579 shares traded.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.