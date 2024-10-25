Jennifer Phillips Sells 50,000 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 968,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,676.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jennifer Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 24th, Jennifer Phillips sold 38,916 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,088.36.
Forge Global Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:FRGE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 294,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,601. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.37. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 93,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,058 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 221,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 1,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.
