Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Down 66.2% in October

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the September 30th total of 413,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 397,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

NASDAQ JAGX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 181,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($2.84). The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 412.63% and a negative net margin of 350.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.51% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

Featured Articles

