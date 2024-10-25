ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Trading Down 10% – Here’s Why

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.18. 8,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 1,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

ITEX Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

ITEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company’s marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.