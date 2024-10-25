iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,014,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,199,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.76 and its 200 day moving average is $209.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.