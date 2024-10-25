iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.4% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $179.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

