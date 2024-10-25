iomart Group (LON:IOM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.04 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 80.20 ($1.04), with a volume of 288823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.10).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
iomart Group Price Performance
iomart Group Company Profile
iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.
