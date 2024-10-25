Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.87%.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

