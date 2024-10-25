Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

